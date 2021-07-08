Fort Worth researchers continue long-term study on Alzheimer's disease risk factors among racially diverse groups

2016 Walk to End Alzheimer's in Los Angeles on Nov. 12, 2016. ( Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Alzheimer's Association)

By Madelyn Edwards

(FORT WORTH, Texas) Scientists at University of North Texas Health Science Center in Fort Worth are working on a long-term study to investigate the risk factors of Alzheimer’s Disease among various racial groups, The Dallas Morning News reports .

The clinical research study began in 2017 at the center’s Institute for Translational Research, and now the study group is recruiting 1,000 African American participants. The study already has 1,000 Mexican Americans and 1,000 non-Hispanic white people.

So far, the study has benefited from a $7 million investment from the Health Science Center and a $45 million grant from the National Institutes of Health for a brain imaging center.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported in 2018 that among people aged 65 and older, Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias are most prevalent among African Americans at 13.8% and Hispanics at 12.2%, compared to prevalence among non-Hispanic white people, 10.3%.

The CDC also reported estimates that 3.2 million Hispanics and 2.2 million African Americans will have Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias by 2060.

Symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease include memory loss, confusion and other cognition problems. According to scientists, these issues are caused by the build-up of toxic proteins in the brain. This accumulation that disrupts brain cells happens over a long period of time before people recognize cognitive symptoms.

Sid O’Bryant, the Institute for Translational Research executive director and lead investigator on this project, has discovered in preliminary findings that amyloid-beta levels, one of the toxic proteins, seem to be lower in Mexican Americans and African Americans than in non-Hispanic white people, The Dallas Morning News reports.

Researchers will also consider socioeconomic and other factors that may raise the risk of contracting Alzheimer’s disease.

Contact the institute at 817-735-2963 or at https://apps.unthsc.edu/itr/join to learn more about participating in an Alzheimer’s study.