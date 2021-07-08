Cancel
Omaha, NE

Santa Lucia Italian Festival is back

By KMTV Staff
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 12 days ago
A popular festival in Downtown Omaha is back and is taking place in its home neighborhood.

This year's Santa Lucia Italian Festival is at 10th and William Streets this year, right in front of Saint Frances Cabrini Church and Sons of Italy in Omaha’s Little Italy.

The four-day Santa Lucia festival features food, music and games.

