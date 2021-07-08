Santa Lucia Italian Festival is back

A popular festival in Downtown Omaha is back and is taking place in its home neighborhood.

Santa Lucia Italian Festival back for the first time since 2019

This year's Santa Lucia Italian Festival is at 10th and William Streets this year, right in front of Saint Frances Cabrini Church and Sons of Italy in Omaha’s Little Italy.

The four-day Santa Lucia festival features food, music and games.

