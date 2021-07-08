Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Daya Talks The Magic Of Combining Words & Melodies, Her New EP 'The Difference' & Working With The Chainsmokers

By Morgan Enos
grammy.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt can take a singer years to find their voice—both literally and figuratively. "When I started, I didn't have the voice I have now," singer/songwriter Daya tells GRAMMY.com over the phone. "It was really breathy and falsetto-y and didn't really have a tone to it." Now, at 22, she's a full-fledged pop singer without a hint of greenness or tentativeness.

www.grammy.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greyson Chance
Person
Justin Tranter
Person
Bebe Rexha
Person
Norah Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Industry#Music Business#Comb#Music Group#Montana#Rock U University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Guitar
News Break
Music
Related
MusicEsquire

The Best Summer Songs of 2021

A perfect summer song is a special breed of music. It begs you to move, on oppressively hot nights out to the dance floor, or from your lounge chair under the blistering afternoon sun. When it comes on the radio, the only conceivable response is to roll your windows down and shout the lyrics at each passing car on the highway. While this season remains muted compared to years past, as concert calendars fill slowly and Covid-19 restrictions wax and wane unexpectedly, the airwaves are anything but dull. Swedish House Mafia, the dance music titans who ruled the mid-2010s, are back with a thumping new anthem while John Mayer's return to form offered an instant pool party classic. Tyler, the Creator has found a new, unhurried groove while Olivia Rodrigo's Sour LP is the perfect mining grounds for edgy, campfire singalongs. There's more, of course, from the likes of a newly-transcendent Japanese Breakfast, as well as Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and Lorde, if you'll stick around. There are the 15 best songs of summer 2021.
MusicNPR

WILLOW's New Pop-Punk Album Comes From Her Mom's Wicked Wisdom

Willow Smith is finally having fun. It's hard-earned joy, an emotional and creative development that shines through her latest release, a pop-punk record by the name of lately I feel EVERYTHING. Even though the 20-year old artist, known mononymously as WILLOW, has been creating and releasing music since she was nine, executing her pivot to alternative rock came with no shortage of resistance and insecurity.
Brooklyn, NYhypebeast.com

H.E.R. Brings Self-Curated ‘Lights On’ R&B Music Festival to Brooklyn

H.E.R. will take her self-curated Lights On Festival to Brooklyn’s Barclays Center this October. She’ll be headlining the two-day festival herself, alongside the legendary neo soul trailblazer, MAXWELL. Lights On made history as the first female-owned-and-curated music festival to take place in decades with its inaugural event in 2019. Its...
Phoenix, AZPhoenix New Times

Goldrush Festival Announces First Wave of DJs, Plus More Phoenix Music News

Concert-related announcements dominate our latest roundup of recent music news from the Valley scene, including new shows and a couple of postponements. Goldrush Music Festival in late September, the biggest outdoor concert to be staged locally since the pandemic, also dropped its first batch of performers. All the relevant details...
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Young Paul McCartney Deepfake Stars in ‘Find My Way’ Video With Beck

Beck portrays a young Paul McCartney via deepfake technology in the music video for “Find My Way,” the two artists’ collaborative song from the McCartney remix album McCartney III Imagined. The clip was directed by Andrew Donoho, choreographed by Phil Tayag, and co-produced by Hyperreal Digital, a company that “specializes in the creation of hyper-realistic digital avatars.” “The technology to de-age talent and have them perform in creative environments like this is now fully realized, even with one of the most recognized faces in the world,” Hyperreal’s CEO Remington Scott said in a statement. The video shows the de-aged McCartney emerging from a hotel room, dancing in the hallway, and being whisked away to different dream-like environments. At the end of the clip, the fake Macca pulls off his “mask” to reveal that he was Beck the whole time. McCartney and Beck’s version of “Find My Way” appeared on McCartney III Imagined, the remix album for McCartney’s December 2020 LP McCartney III. The full remix collection was released to streaming in April and will be available on vinyl Friday, July 23rd. Other remixes feature Phoebe Bridgers, St. Vincent, Khruangbin, Blood Orange, Damon Albarn, Josh Homme, Anderson .Paak, Idris Elba, and more.
Musicthisis50.com

Eli Magic and Luh Kel Release New Summer Anthem “Different”

Eli creates magic on his latest single, “Different” featuring the harmonies of R&B sensation, Luh Kel. The summer anthem, described by the artist as an ‘uptempo ballad’, offers a beautiful distraction from the commonalities heard everywhere else. Rhythmic and upbeat with an unforgettable melodic hook, the artist proclaims his admiration for a unique woman’s vibe and disposition. “She stands out,” the singer explains. “She’s not trying to be like all these other women. She’s completely comfortable being herself, and I love that about her.”
MusicBillboard

Just How Big Will Olivia Rodrigo's Grammy Night Be?

That song spent eight consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and also topped Billboard’s list of the 50 Best Songs of 2021 So Far: Staff Picks, where Rania Aniftos called Rodrigo “pop's most captivating new storyteller” and noted: “With just one song, Rodrigo proved herself as a compelling vocalist and a songwriter well beyond her years.”
MusicNME

Watch Kamasi Washington cover Metallica live with Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo

Kamasi Washington is a contributor to the forthcoming Metallica tribute compilation ‘The Metallica Blacklist’, and now the saxophonist has performed his cover live with members of the band themselves. Washington debuted his rendition of ‘My Friend of Misery’ live at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, and Metallica’s Kirk Hammett...
MusicMetalSucks

Today in Metallica: Jon Pardi and J Balvin Cover “Wherever I May Roam,” Band Posts Live Cut from 1991

The Metallica onslaught continues. More Black Album covers, another live cut from the vaults!. Today’s unveilings from The Metallica Blacklist, an album with 50 celebrity renditions of songs on The Black Album to celebrate its 30th anniversary, come from country singer Jon Pardi and reggaeton artist J Balvin, both covering “Wherever I May Roam” in their own unique way:
MusicHarper's Bazaar

Bishop Briggs Is Our Next Music Director

“I’ve missed performing so much,” says indie-pop singer-songwriter Bishop Briggs. “There is something that lights up in my spirit and soul when I get to be on stage. Briggs wrapped up the tour behind her second studio album, Champion, at the end of 2019, right before the pandemic hit. Ahead of her first show back—she’ll be supporting Dermot Kennedy at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheater on August 5—she curated a playlist around this issue’s theme of performance. “There were a few things that came to mind when diving into the concept—the visual aspect, how it makes you feel, vocal performance, and escapism,” Briggs explains. “This playlist is a mix of all of those elements.” Kicking it off is one of Briggs’s own songs, a soulful breakup ballad called “I Still Love You.” Also making the cut: “I Will Always Love You,” by Dolly Parton, one of her “number-one songwriting inspirations,” along with “Lost,” by Frank Ocean, whose music makes Briggs “think deeper and feel deeper,” and “Good News,” by Mac Miller. “He brings an energy you can’t deny to his songs,” she says of the late rapper. “He’s a very special artist I wish I could’ve collaborated with.”
MusicStereogum

J Balvin – “Wherever I May Roam” (Metallica Cover)

Metallica are celebrating the 30th anniversary of their blockbuster self-titled “Black Album” with The Metallica Blacklist, a massive covers compilation featuring 53 different artists taking on songs from the LP. So far, we’ve gotten Metallica covers from St. Vincent, Jason Isbell, OFF!, and Diet Cig, among others, and today, we’re hearing Colombian reggaeton star J Balvin’s rendition of “Wherever I May Roam.” Listen to that below.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

J Balvin Adds Some Reggaeton Flair to Metallica’s ‘Wherever I May Roam’

J Balvin has dropped his rendition of Metallica’s classic “Wherever I May Roam,” one of the more anticipated covers from the upcoming Metallica Blacklist collection that accompanies the heavy metal legends’ massive Black Album reissue. As opposed to a straight cover of the Black Album classic, the video for Balvin’s version finds the reggaeton star — rocking a Metallica “Metal Up Your Ass” shirt — dropping new verses over the classic “Wherever I May Roam” riffs. The latter half of the track fuses in Metallica’s own version of the song, with the band appearing via archival footage. In addition to the Balvin rendition,...
Dallas, TXPosted by
CentralTrack

Song Of The Day: Bethan — “I Remember (Molly Drake Cover)”

After A Five-Year Hiatus, The Dallas-Based Alternative Indie-Pop Outfit Kicks Off Its Return With A Remote- And Quarantine-Recorded Molly Drake Cover. Welcome to Song of the Day, where we hip you to all the new local releases you should be caring about. By highlighting one new North Texas-sprung tune every week day, our hope is that you’ll find something new to love about the rich and abundant DFW music scene five days a week.
MusicAlternative Press

11 singers who helped define the vocal style of punk rock in the ‘90s

The ‘90s: the decade punk went mainstream. First, SoundScan made radio safe for Nirvana and the grunge-ified hordes. Then Green Day and other pop-punk acts moved in and squatted at the top of the Billboard charts. True, it seemed to be finished two years later, only to be reinvigorated at the turn of the century. Pop music is a fickle lover, constantly requiring novelty. And it apparently needed wimpy boy bands, teen pop divas and jocks playing downtuned rap-metal fusions more than it needed loud, high-energy guitar crunch with an attitude. At least for a moment.
MusicSan Francisco Chronicle

Listen: Tycho and Ben Gibbard collaborate, plus a can’t-miss Metallica cover

The Chronicle’s guide to notable new music. Woods, “More Strange” (Woodsist) One of the six albums that stood out to us as the best of 2020, Woods’ “Strange to Explain” is getting a deluxe release with five new songs on the “More Strange” expanded version. All of the new music comes from the original sessions recorded at Stinson Beach’s idyllic Panoramic House Studio and offers more gorgeous material from the folk-rock band. “Nickels and Dimes” stands out through Jeremy Earl’s blissful and uncanny high-pitched vocals asking, “Can you hear my voice?” Earl explained in a statement that the song has taken on new meaning for him and the band as the dust begins to settle on the pandemic: ​​“It gets hard to tell if you are being heard with all of the digital noise out there. With no shows for almost two years, it’s even more difficult. I miss seeing people’s reactions to our music. I miss talking to people after our shows. So this song hits especially hard for me right now. Is anybody out there?”
Musicmagneticmag.com

Boys Noize Announces Fifth Studio Album '+/-' (Polarity), Shares Two Singles

Boys Noize has announced his fifth studio album +/- (pronounced Polarity), which will be released in September on his imprint BNR. The Berlin-based, German-Iraqi artist, DJ and producer has released two new singles from the project "Nude,” with Estonian artist Tommy Cash and "Xpress Yourself.”. The album will combine subterranean...
Musicboisestatepublicradio.org

This Song Is About You

In the final fading moments of "Wilshire," the centerpiece on his chart-topping album Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler the Creator admits he's just broken one of his own rules. He's spent eight minutes peeling off the skin of a secret, sharing myriad details of an emotional affair with a friend's significant other. "Wilshire"'s narrative is digressive, dodgy, the backtracking confession of someone who feels innocent but can't help but share the evidence against himself. A spare jazz-fusion sound bed borrowing DJ Shadow's classic sample of Pekka Pohjola's "The Madness Subsides" — an echo of an echo, we've heard all this before — reinforces the song's depiction of someone digging his own memory hole. Tyler knows that he's alone in there, and that for that reason sharing these recollections is unfair, if not a crime.

Comments / 0

Community Policy