July 15: JCI Santa Clarita Hosting Goal Setting Workshop
Creating realistic and manageable goals may feel like a daunting task, but it applies to all people throughout their professional, personal, and relational lives. JCI Santa Clarita, an organization that develops young leaders in the community, is hosting a goal setting workshop presented by local trainer, Heather Stewart. The purpose of this event is to teach young professionals how to manage their goals successfully.scvnews.com
