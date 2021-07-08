Cancel
Santa Clarita, CA

July 15: JCI Santa Clarita Hosting Goal Setting Workshop

By Press Release
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCreating realistic and manageable goals may feel like a daunting task, but it applies to all people throughout their professional, personal, and relational lives. JCI Santa Clarita, an organization that develops young leaders in the community, is hosting a goal setting workshop presented by local trainer, Heather Stewart. The purpose of this event is to teach young professionals how to manage their goals successfully.

