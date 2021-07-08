Cancel
Wilmington, OH

Nationwide Children’s Hospital Sports Medicine Courage Award: Tenacious Obed Achirem rebounds from injury

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleObed Achirem will head to Wilmington College almost two years removed from serious injuries he momentarily thought could derail his athletic career. It was Aug. 17, 2019, when Achirem, then a junior wide receiver for the DeSales football team, was hit by a Dublin Coffman defender while running for a touchdown and landed awkwardly on the turf, dislocating his right femur. That, in turn, caused a broken bone in his hip.

