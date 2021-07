The New York Rangers offensive depth currently resembles that of a dried out well. Which is to say they are solid like stone on the outside and a dark hole in the middle. While Mika Zibanejad had a breakout season two years ago, he struggled this past year due to contracting Covid-19 and there is no telling how that could affect him long term. Filip Chytil is a young and talented center but could use some more time to develop before being given the keys to centering the expensive Panarin-mobile.