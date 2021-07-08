Cancel
Economy

How Does the Fed “Manipulate” Interest Rates?

By Cullen Roche
 13 days ago

Warning – hard money types are going to lose their minds over this article. I apologize in advance. It’s impossible to talk about interest rates without running into people who think the Fed has “manipulated” interest rates lower than they otherwise would be. As if the bond market has become nothing more than one huge completely manipulated Federal Reserve market. This is a really intuitively appealing argument and it’s not even completely wrong, but I want to add some important operational facts for context. Importantly, I am not here to say that the Fed doesn’t manipulate stuff. In fact, the Fed is an explicit manipulation of the regulatory structure of the overnight settlement market. But I am here to argue that the Fed doesn’t manipulate rates DOWN. In fact, they pretty much always manipulate rates UP. Let me explain.

