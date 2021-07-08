Central Ohio High School Sports Awards: Orange's Josh Laisure leads Super 12 baseball team

At the plate, on the mound, on the bases and in the field, ThisWeek’s Super 12 baseball honorees delivered in all areas of the game. All the honorees were finalists to be named Captain – our baseball Athlete of the Year. Josh Laisure of Olentangy Orange earned that honor, which was announced during the Central Ohio High School Sports Awards online show June 30. You can watch the event at sportsawards.usatoday.com/centralohio.