Central Ohio High School Sports Awards: Grove City's Gabby Adams highlights Super 12 softball team
The members of ThisWeek’s Super 12 softball team set themselves apart this spring with their playing and leadership abilities. All the honorees were finalists to be named Captain – our softball Athlete of the Year. Gabby Adams of Grove City earned that honor, which was announced during the Central Ohio High School Sports Awards online show June 30. You can watch the event at sportsawards.usatoday.com/centralohio.www.dispatch.com
