MLB Draft: Who Are the Baltimore Orioles Projected to Pick?

By Arrick Joel
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the 2021 MLB Draft approaches, who do the experts believe the Baltimore Orioles will select with the fifth overall pick?. For the first time since the inaugural 1965 draft, Major League Baseball’s first-year player draft will be included as part of the midsummer All-Star festivities. Although the draft is typically held in June, MLB decided to move the draft into July due to a lost season of scouting players at both the high school and college levels. This year, the Baltimore Orioles own the fifth overall selection in the MLB Draft and will look to continue strengthening their farm system.

