PALMER - The Mat-Su Miners will face a team of All-Stars from the local Post 15 and Post 35 American Legion teams on Wednesday night at Hermon Brothers Field at 7 p.m. This will be the first time that the Miners have played a group of local players since Mat-Su began playing as the Valley Green Giants in 1976. The game comes as a fill-in for a canceled matchup against the Fairbanks Goldpanners, and will be sponsored by the City of Palmer. Mat-Su Miners General Manager Pete Christopher said that he reached out to Post 35 Manager Ken Ottinger last night after canceling the previously scheduled game against the Goldpanners.