Palmer, AK

Bingles distributed by Palmer Chamber at Friday Fling

By Tim Rockey
Anchorage Press
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePALMER — The Great Palmer Chamber of Commerce reintroduced ‘Bingles’ as a form of gift cards for local businesses last year during the COVID-19 pandemic, and saw marked success in stimulating the local economy. In May, the Palmer Chamber received a grant from the Alaska Chamber to promote vaccinations in conjunction with the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services’ “sleeves up for summer” campaign. In early June, the Palmer City Council voted 4-3 to approve AM 21-037, approving a $30,000 passthrough grant from DHSS to the Palmer Chamber, which is a separate program from the vaccinations provided at Friday Flings.

