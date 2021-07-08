Cancel
The Haunting of Hill House Halloween Horror Nights House Confirmed

Though we are less than two months away from the start of Halloween Horror Nights, only a few details have been released so far about this year's event, including Jack as event icon, the return of last year's Beetlejuice house, and the announcement of the original Puppet Theater: Captive Audience house in 2020. However, today Universal finally confirmed what had been rumored for over a year: Netflix's The Haunting of Hill House will be getting its own house, at both Universal Studios Florida and Universal Studios Hollywood.

