HBO Max’s six-episode miniseries The White Lotus begins with the end of a decadent Hawaiian vacation. As Shane (Jake Lacy) waits to board a flight, looking shaken and taciturn, he tolerates small talk from other vacationers — just enough that they learn there was a death at the White Lotus hotel and resort, and that the body will be on their plane. When the story cuts back to the beginning of Shane’s vacation, with a gorgeous shot of VIPs arriving on a boat, viewers will mostly be looking for clues about what’s going to go wrong. The scene’s yellow tint seems less like a sunlit glow, and more like the sun glaring down oppressively. The approach of the boat feels like an invasion. The staff is waving on the shore, waiting to assure that everything will go right during the guests’ stay, but the setup ensures that the trip itself feels wrong.