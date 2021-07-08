MSU lands commitment from 3-star TE Jack Nickel

Michigan State coach Mel Tucker landed another commitment on Thursday, this one from a former Notre Dame commit that took an official visit to East Lansing last month. Jack Nickel, a three-start tight end from Alpharetta (Georgia) Milton announced on Twitter he had committed to the Spartans, becoming the 14th member of the 2022 recruiting class. The 6-foot-5, 240-pounder became a top target for Tucker and his staff after decommitting from Notre Dame, and had offers from the likes of LSU, Oregon, Penn State, Wisconsin, Florida State and Miami among many others.