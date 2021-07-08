Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Herkimer, Southern Herkimer by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Herkimer; Southern Herkimer A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT CENTRAL HERKIMER COUNTY At 745 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Alder Creek to Remsen to Yorkville. Movement was east at 45 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Ohio, Newport, Middleville, Poland, Cold Brook, Northwood, Russia, Norway, Nobleboro, Curtis, Farrel Corner, Wilmurt Corners, Hurricane, Old City, Grant, Gray, Black Creek Reservoir, Atwell, Wheelertown and Carey Corners. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.