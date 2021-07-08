Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Herkimer County, NY

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Herkimer, Southern Herkimer by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Herkimer; Southern Herkimer A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT CENTRAL HERKIMER COUNTY At 745 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Alder Creek to Remsen to Yorkville. Movement was east at 45 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Ohio, Newport, Middleville, Poland, Cold Brook, Northwood, Russia, Norway, Nobleboro, Curtis, Farrel Corner, Wilmurt Corners, Hurricane, Old City, Grant, Gray, Black Creek Reservoir, Atwell, Wheelertown and Carey Corners. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alder Creek, NY
City
Ohio, NY
City
Herkimer, NY
City
Cold Brook, NY
County
Herkimer County, NY
State
Ohio State
City
Poland, NY
City
Remsen, NY
City
Yorkville, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Russia#Southern Herkimer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Country
Poland
Country
Norway
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Ex-Trump adviser Barrack charged with secretly lobbying for UAE

A close ally and former campaign adviser to former President Trump was arrested Tuesday and charged with several criminal counts over allegedly working as an undisclosed foreign lobbyist on behalf of the United Arab Emirates. Federal prosecutors said Thomas Barrack, a wealthy private equity investor who also served as the...
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

4 companies near $26 billion settlement to resolve opioid lawsuits

Three major drug distributors and the pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson are finalizing a $26 billion settlement to resolve thousands of lawsuits over the nation’s opioid crisis, according to four people familiar with the discussions. The four companies – which include Cardinal Health, Amerisource Bergen and McKesson – were accused...

Comments / 0

Community Policy