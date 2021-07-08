Flash Flood Warning issued for Jim Wells, Kleberg, Nueces by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 18:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Jim Wells; Kleberg; Nueces The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Jim Wells County in south central Texas Northwestern Kleberg County in south central Texas West Central Nueces County in south central Texas * Until 845 PM CDT. * At 647 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain moving into the warned area. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area on top of already saturated grounds. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Alice, Orange Grove, Alice Acres, Alfred, Alfred-South La Paloma, Ben Bolt, Tecalote, Westdale, Agua Dulce and Lake Alice. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATEDalerts.weather.gov
