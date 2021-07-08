Flash Flood Warning issued for Jim Wells, Kleberg, Nueces by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 22:20:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-20 23:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Eagle; Garfield The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for The Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area in Western Eagle County in west central Colorado East Central Garfield County in west central Colorado * Until 1130 PM MDT. * At 1020 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area. The expected rainfall rate is 0.2 to 0.5 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.2 to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Glenwood Canyon area. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area. SOURCE...CDOT has reported multiple mudslides over I-70 and additional rain is developing around the area. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Glenwood Springs and Shoshone. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.2-0.5 INCHES IN 1 HOUR