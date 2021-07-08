Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hopkins by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 19:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, if one is spotted, act quickly and move to a place of safety inside a sturdy structure such as a basement or small interior room. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hopkins The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Hopkins County in northwestern Kentucky * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 646 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Earlington, or near Madisonville, moving east at 35 mph. There have been 2 recent spotter reports of a wall cloud or potential funnel cloud, not touching the ground, as this storm nears the area of Morton`s Gap, Madisonville, and Sacramento. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Nortonville and Mortons Gap around 650 PM CDT. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH