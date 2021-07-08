Beach Hazards Statement issued for Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 18:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Milwaukee; Ozaukee; Racine; Sheboygan BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING Waves are expected to remain mostly below 5 feet overnight at Lake Michigan beaches. Hence the Beach Hazard Statement for a High Swim Risk and dangerous swimming conditions will be allowed to expire at 7 pm CDT. Waves of 2 to 4 feet will continue this evening at Lake Michigan beaches from Sheboygan County south to Racine County, resulting in a Moderate Swim Risk. In a Moderate Swim Risk, breaking waves and currents are expected. Stay away from dangerous areas like piers and break walls.