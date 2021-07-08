Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Camden County, NC

Severe Weather Statement issued for Camden, Currituck, Pasquotank by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 13:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Camden; Currituck; Pasquotank THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN PASQUOTANK...NORTHWESTERN CAMDEN AND NORTHWESTERN CURRITUCK COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for northeastern North Carolina.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Camden County, NC
City
Currituck, NC
County
Pasquotank County, NC
County
Currituck County, NC
City
Camden, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Tornado Watch#Tornado Warning#Extreme Weather#Pasquotank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Ex-Trump adviser Barrack charged with secretly lobbying for UAE

A close ally and former campaign adviser to former President Trump was arrested Tuesday and charged with several criminal counts over allegedly working as an undisclosed foreign lobbyist on behalf of the United Arab Emirates. Federal prosecutors said Thomas Barrack, a wealthy private equity investor who also served as the...
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

4 companies near $26 billion settlement to resolve opioid lawsuits

Three major drug distributors and the pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson are finalizing a $26 billion settlement to resolve thousands of lawsuits over the nation’s opioid crisis, according to four people familiar with the discussions. The four companies – which include Cardinal Health, Amerisource Bergen and McKesson – were accused...

Comments / 0

Community Policy