Severe Weather Statement issued for Camden, Currituck, Pasquotank by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 13:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Camden; Currituck; Pasquotank THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN PASQUOTANK...NORTHWESTERN CAMDEN AND NORTHWESTERN CURRITUCK COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for northeastern North Carolina.