Philadelphia, PA

Nearly 6 in 10 Philly adults fully vaccinated from COVID-19

By Pat Loeb
KYW News Radio
 12 days ago

Nearly 59% of Philadelphia adults are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to figures reported by the city’s Health Department. Officials say the high vaccination rate is keeping new cases low, despite the local presence of the Delta variant.

www.audacy.com

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio
COVID-19 Vaccines
Philadelphia, PA
Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccines
Pennsylvania Health
Coronavirus
Health
Pennsylvania Government
Philadelphia, PA
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
#Covid 19#Vaccinations#Kyw Newsradio#Health Department
Related
Cattaraugus County, NYchautauquatoday.com

14 New COVID-19 Cases in Cattaraugus County from July 17-20

There have been 14 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cattaraugus County since Saturday, which brings the county's total case number to 5,761 since the beginning of the pandemic. Statistics provided by the Cattaraugus County Health Department show that the new cases include eight in the southeast part of the county, three in the northeast part of the county, and three in the southwest part of the county. Meanwhile, other COVID-19 numbers in the county have increased significantly during the four-day period -- the number of active cases increased from 18 to 32, the number of people in quarantine more than doubled from 72 to 145, and the seven-day average infection rate has quadrupled from 0.7% to 2.8%. Also, the number of hospitalizations in the county went up to five. Along with the county's 32 active cases, 5,621 have recovered and 108 have died.
Cortland County, NYcortlandstandard.net

Coronavirus brief 7/19

Cortland County reported one new case of COVID-19 over the weekend, the number of confirmed cases rising to 4,597. The number of people who have contracted the virus increased to 15,343 across Cortland, Tompkins and Cayuga counties since the pandemic began in March 2020. No new deaths were reported, the number of people who have died from the virus remained 209.
Calloway County, KYMurray Ledger & Times

Calloway COVID-19 case numbers creep higher, more hospitalizations reported

MURRAY — As of Friday, the Calloway County Health Department had received notification of 20 new cases of COVID-19 within the previous week. The daily breakdown was no cases on last Saturday, July 10, three cases on Sunday, July 11, one case on Monday, July 12, five cases on Tuesday, five cases on Wednesday, four cases on Thursday and two cases on Friday.
Tehama County, CARed Bluff Daily News

Tehama County Public Health updates COVID-19 death numbers

RED BLUFF — Tehama County Public Health updated its COVID-19 dashboard Friday to better reflect all the virus data in the area. As of Thursday, the number of deaths related to the virus went from 62 to 66. Public Health explained this increase was due to a separate quality assurance process intended to correct previously incomplete data; adjustments were made based on additional information that became available regarding date of death and county of residence.
Public HealthWNEM

Local health departments work to identify and treat cases of legionella

Michigan is experiencing a sharp increase in Legionnaires’ disease, which have increased 569 percent compared to the same period last year. "So, we, like the rest of the state, are seeing an increase in the reported cases of legionnaires' disease," Kayleigh Blaney, the deputy health officer for the Genesee County Health Department said.
Minnesota Statefox9.com

Minnesota health officials see cases of Delta variant spreading

(FOX 9) - The Minnesota Department of Health says 99.9% of Minnesotans who are vaccinated have not gotten the coronavirus since. But among those who aren’t vaccinated, the new and highly-transmissible Delta variant of the disease is becoming more widespread. "It makes me a little bit nervous just to see...
Michigan StateDetroit Free Press

Michigan reports 1,028 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths over 3-day period

The Michigan Health Department confirmed 1,028 new cases of COVID-19 and 14 deaths over a 3-day period, marking a continued increase in daily cases. Sunday, Monday and Tuesday's numbers increased the total number of cases to 898,626, along with 19,862 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Michigan's 7-day average...
KidsABC News

Dad shares warning after kids allegedly contract COVID-19 from unvaccinated relative

A Philadelphia father of two is speaking out about the ongoing risk of COVID-19 for children after his son and daughter tested positive for the virus. Adam Joseph, a meteorologist for ABC station WPVI, said his 6-year-old son Jacob and 5-year-old daughter Hannah tested positive for COVID-19 after having contact with a relative who was not vaccinated against the virus.
Pickaway County, OHCircleville Herald

Health department following COVID cases as delta variant arrives

CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County Public Health is monitoring an increase in COVID-19 cases that have been on the rise this month. “We have been monitoring case rates closely as Ohio has begun to see an increase in COVID-19 cases since the beginning of July,” Adam Negley, health commissioner, said. “Here in Pickaway County, our seven-day moving average of new cases has remained between one and two cases per day since late May. However, over the last few days, we have begun to see a small uptick as well. We will continue to monitor this trend to see if it is just a blip or a more sustained increase.”

