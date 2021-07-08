Cancel
Chicago, IL

Chicago planning agency gets first design committee

By David Roeder
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The city’s Planning Department is establishing its first design committee of outside experts to weigh in on major developments before they get built. The Committee on Design, appointed by the Department of Planning and Development, will advise the city and developers about innovative, attractive and cost-effective elements, officials said. The 24 unpaid members include architects, artists, academics and real estate professionals.

