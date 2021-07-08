Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

‘Our backs are against the wall’: Civil rights leaders urge Biden and Congress to act on voting rights

By Alex Woodward
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DroOp_0arW897n00

A group of civil rights leaders urged President Joe Biden to use the White House bully pulpit to pressure Congress to act on critical voting rights legislation.

Their meeting on 8 July follows a US Supreme Court decision on the Voting Rights Act , its second decision in the last decade to undermine a portion of the landmark civil rights law, and a blockade from Senate Republicans against a sweeping expansion of voting rights that Democrats had hoped to serve as an antidote to GOP-sponsored laws in several states.

Derrick Johnson, president of the NAACP, said in a statement that the nearly two-hour meeting was “encouraging” but added that “ultimately, Congress must act with great urgency to pass meaningful legislation to protect the sacred right to vote.”

“Time is of the essence,” he said.

Last month, the US Department of Justice announced it was suing the state of Georgia over its recently passed elections law, which US Attorney General Merrick Garland alleges was “enacted with the purpose of denying or abridging the right of Black Georgians to vote on account of their race or colour” in violation of the Voting Rights Act.

“We will not be able to litigate our way out of this threat to Black citizenship, voting and political participation,” said Sherrilyn Ifill, president of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund.

“We must have the president use his voice, use his influence, use his power, and use what he clearly understands about this moment,” she said.

The president must “put all the options on the table, figure out what can work, keep talking, keep pressing and move forward,” she added, warning that “our backs are against the wall.”

On Thursday, Vice President Kamala Harris announced a $25m voting rights campaign with the Democratic National Committee, which will organise “the largest voter protection team we’ve ever had to ensure all Americans can vote, and have your votes counted in a fair and transparent process,” she said.

Buoyed by Donald Trump’s persistent “stolen election” lies under the guise of preserving “election integrity,” Republican leadership in at least 17 states have enacted at least 28 new laws that restrict access to the ballot, according to the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU Law .

A parallel effort from GOP lawmakers has seen more than 200 bills in 41 states that give themselves more authority over the electoral process, according to the States United Democracy Center . At least 24 of those bills have been signed into law.

National Urban League president and former New Orleans mayor Marc Morial called the coordinated GOP blitz in nearly every state legislature “an effort to impose a system of American apartheid.”

Comments / 2

The Independent

The Independent

184K+
Followers
90K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Marc Morial
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Sherrilyn Ifill
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Rights#Civil Rights#Us Supreme Court#Senate#Republicans#Democrats#Gop#Time#Black Georgians#Americans#National Urban League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
NAACP
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Democratic Party
News Break
White House
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

'Media Buzz' on Biden's voting plan

This is a rush transcript from "Media Buzz," July 18, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. HOWARD KURTZ, FOX NEWS HOST (on camera): Imagine this, a bunch of Republican lawmakers in say, New York leave the state to block Democrats from passing a liberal voting rights bill. Wouldn't the media depict them as desperate obstructionist? But when Texas Democrats fled the state to stop Republicans from passing a voting law they view as awful, the run-away lawmakers were practically hailed by the press.
Presidential ElectionNewsweek

Our Civil Rights, and Biden's Legacy, are On the Line | Opinion

When President Lyndon B. Johnson took office in 1963, his advisors urged him to abandon President John F. Kennedy's push for civil rights legislation. If he didn't, they warned, he would lose the support of the southern Democrats who were pivotal to his election. LBJ famously replied, "Well, what the hell's the presidency for?"
Philadelphia, PANBC News

Biden to push for federal voting rights reform

As Texas Democrats fled Austin in an attempt to block restrictive voting bills becoming law, President Biden is set to deliver a speech in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, calling for a national coalition to boost voting rights. NBC News’ Mike Memoli explains what the president is likely to say and why he is raising the issue of voting rights to a federal level.July 13, 2021.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

McConnell: Biden voting rights speech 'utter nonsense'

Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) knocked President Biden ’s voting rights speech as “utter nonsense” for calling the fight over voting laws the “most significant test to our democracy since the Civil War.”. “What utter nonsense. It would be laugh-out-loud funny if it wasn’t so completely and totally irresponsible,”...
Texas StateMSNBC

Texas Democrats urge Washington to act on voting rights ahead of Biden speech

Texas State Representative Ann Johnson (D-TX), one of more than 50 lawmakers in Washington in protest against Republican state efforts to rollback voting access, and Congressman Brendan Boyle (D-PA), who will be with President Biden in Philadelphia supporting voting rights, join Andrea Mitchell in a panel discussion about voting rights across states. Rep. Johnson says she is here in Washington to work with Congress to stop Texas Republicans from “keeping people from having their true voice heard.” July 13, 2021.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

'We're buying some time': Texas Democrats heap pressure on Biden, Congress for voting rights action

(CNN) — Texas House Democrats said Tuesday they can only hold off Republicans' push for restrictive new voting laws for weeks, as they urged President Joe Biden and Democratic members of Congress to look for new ways to implement federal protections -- including backing South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn's call for a filibuster carve-out for voting rights legislation.

Comments / 2

Community Policy