Mavs guard Terry discusses his rookie season, new coach & new hopes

By Eddie Sefko
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 12 days ago
Tyrell Terry knows he had an up and down rookie season. What he also knows is that he can appreciate how Mavericks’ fans viewed him and his introduction to NBA life at the tender age of 20. When he was not with the team for nearly two months, the shooting...

DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

#Nba Summer League#Mavs Academy#Stanford#The G League#Covid
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Kawhi Leonard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: “According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Pat Riley of the Heat and Mark Cuban of the Mavericks are going to make a hard push for Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi Leonard is going to be a free agent… Miami and Dallas have no state tax, LA has got 13%. That IS something with Kawhi and here’s why. Kawhi makes $34 million a year, if he stays with the Clippers the next the years instead of Dallas or Miami, he’d lose $13.5 million. If he stayed for four he would $18 million. Why does that matter so much for Kawhi? Because unlike Steph or LeBron, California doesn’t matter for those guys, they have big shoe deals and big social media deals, and Kawhi doesn’t. He’s not a big personality, he doesn’t make anything on social media, and he doesn’t drive shoe sales. A lot of pro athletes come to California and they’ve already made their money, or they can drive shoe deals, or their social media deals, Kawhi NEEDS that NBA money. Secondly, he is super frugal. LEGENDARILY frugal. True story: when he signed a deal with the Spurs and made $94 million, he was driving a 20-year-old SUV. When asked about it he said ‘it runs, and it’s paid off.’ He then had a deal with Wingstop and they gave him coupons. According to an article in Sports Illustrated he ‘panicked’ when he lost his coupons for free chicken wings. For athletes like Steph and LeBron, California is where they need to be. The taxes don’t matter as much to LeBron because he’s not going to get these opportunities and these cozy deals, and this television network without it being in his backyard… I think Dallas fits way better than Miami. Luka is a way better player than Jimmy Butler and I like Jimmy Butler. If he goes to Dallas he no longer has to guard Luka, who is the biggest nightmare for any great defender. Luka, Kawhi, Porzingis, and Hardaway is a championship team... He can hide in Dallas, which is a football town, and I think Kawhi would love that. He would love not having to deal with the pressure of being a 'one' because he will have Luka to take the pressure off him.” (Full Video Above)
NBAYardbarker

No one wants to play with Luka Doncic, Mavericks?

The prevailing wisdom over the past year has been that the Dallas Mavericks are a single piece away from being a legitimate championship contender. With Luka Doncic and one other star, most feel like Dallas would be unstoppable. Finding that second star, however, might not be as easy as anticipated.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Luka Doncic Has Brutally Honest Message For NBA Refs

At 22 years old, Luka Doncic might already be one of the best players in NBA. With his remarkable combination of physical gifts and basketball IQ, the Dallas Mavericks guard has blossomed into on of the league’s brightest stars. Despite his meteoric rise, Doncic still doesn’t seem to think that...
NBAFiveThirtyEight

Does A Star Point Guard Really Need A Former Point Guard As His Coach?

When NBA teams hire head coaches, they’re not just looking for a person to organize the practice schedule and call the plays on game day. They’re also looking for a specific type of leader. Maybe they want a demanding tone-setter, like Tom Thibodeau. Perhaps they want a cheerful, measured type, like Mike D’Antoni. Maybe they think the best move is to hire someone steeped in the organizational culture and filled to the brim with corporate knowledge, like Erik Spoelstra. Or they might be after a youthful, teacher type who can focus on development, like Stephen Silas or James Borrego.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Jason Kidd Makes His Opinion On Kristaps Porzingis Very Clear

One of Jason Kidd’s first tasks as head coach of the Dallas Mavericks is figuring out what to do with big man Kristaps Porzingis. Trade rumors have been surrounding Porzingis ever since the Mavs were bounced from the NBA Playoffs. The former New York Knicks star has failed to become a true No. 2 option alongside superstar Luka Doncic. And some believe the Mavericks could look to trade Porzingis ahead of the 2021-22 season.
NBAPosted by
DFW Community News

Jason Kidd introduced as Mavs’ new head coach

One of the things Jason Kidd plans to implement in his new job as head coach of the Dallas Mavericks is a plan to get more production out of Kristaps Porzingis. He also wants to make sure the 7-3 forward/center is a viable second option to one of the NBA’s greatest go-to players in Mavs point guard Luka Doncic.
NBAPosted by
DFW Community News

Kidd hoping former teammates become part of his coaching staff

New Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd is in the process of trying to get part of the ‘ol gang back together again to be part of his coaching staff. Named the Mavs’ head coach on June 28, Kidd is in talks with Tyson Chandler, JJ Barea and Jason Terry to gauge their interest in becoming either his assistant coaches, development coaches or perhaps as a scout. All four men were teammates on the Mavs’ squad that captured the 2011 NBA title.
NBASports Illustrated

Luka & KP: Has New Coach Kidd Already Solved Mavs Puzzle?

DALLAS - Jason Kidd's introductory press conference on Thursday here at the AAC was largely a feel-good experience that naturally included a celebration of Kidd's third time joining the franchise, his association with fellow newcomer Nico Harrison as GM and piles of praise for the team's superstar, Luka Doncic. But...
NBAaudacy.com

New Mavs coach Jason Kidd speaks first time since taking the job

A few weeks after announcing Jason Kidd as the new head coach of the Dallas Mavericks, the team held a press conference. Recently named General Manager Nico Harrison was also on hand to answer questions. Topics ranged from Kidd's domestic past to Luka's future and everything in between. Watch the full video.
NBADallas News

New Mavs GM Nico Harrison hopes to create a culture that makes Dallas a player destination

Nearly three weeks after he was hired as the Mavericks’ general manager and president of basketball operations, Nico Harrison still doesn’t have a Wikipedia page. But thanks to Thursday’s introductory news conference, and his Friday morning interview with 105.3-FM The Fan, we know a little more about him besides the facts that he played basketball at Montana State and left a 19-year career at Nike to come to Dallas.
NBAaudacy.com

Report: Mavs targeting former Doncic HC Igor Kokoskov for Jason Kidd's staff

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - The Dallas Mavericks have been doing everything they can to try and keep superstar Luka Doncic happy in the DFW. Now, it appears as though they are looking to take another step in that direction after reports surfaced that the team is targeting Doncic's former head coach, Igor Kokoskov, to join Jason Kidd's new staff.

