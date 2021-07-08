A 2020 report found Surfside condo lacked funds for necessary repairs. One expert called it a 'wake-up call'

850 WFTL CondoCraze and HOA‘s host Eric Glazer, who is board certified in community association law, penned a blog three years ago the same month of the Champlain Towers South 40 year inspection warning that high-rise condo boards needed to sock money away for inevitable repairs. Writing in the blog, “Buildings are getting older and as they start to approach the 40 year mark or more, things start to break down and repairs become unavoidable. Concrete restoration is incredibly expensive, and unavoidable. The next five years without a hurricane or tropical storm coming, there is another storm coming that is simply unavoidable and definitely on its way. Yet, so many people, especially seniors, are rolling the dice thinking that none of these repairs will be necessary while they own the property. That may be true for now, but eventually, everyone rolls a 7. If you roll a 7 at the craps table however, you get up and go home. If you roll a 7 at the condo and all these repairs are necessary while you’re the owner, you may lose your home because year after year after year you decided to waive the funding of reserves and now you have nothing to fall back on.”