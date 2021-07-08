Cancel
Real Estate

A 2020 report found Surfside condo lacked funds for necessary repairs. One expert called it a 'wake-up call'

By By Casey Tolan, Curt Devine, Francesca Giuliani-Hoffman, CNN
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePosted By: By Casey Tolan, Curt Devine and Francesca Giuliani-Hoffman, CNN. An independent budget review warned the Champlain Towers South condo association that its financial reserves were critically underfunded in the face of urgently needed structural repairs a little over a year before the building collapsed, a document obtained by CNN shows.

Florida State
Person
Chris Cuomo
#Surfside#Housing Association#Condo#Cnn#Association Reserves#Champlain South#Powerpoint#Hoa#Homeowner Associations#The Condo Association#Valley National Bank
