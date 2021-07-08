Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Politics Podcast: Why The Conspiracy Theories Behind Jan. 6 Haven’t Gone Away

By Galen Druke
FiveThirtyEight
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week marks six months since pro-Trump extremists attacked the U.S. Capitol in an effort to stop Congress from certifying the electoral votes in the 2020 election. It was an attempt to overturn a free and fair election, as the people involved in the attack wrongly believed it was not free or fair. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, technology and politics reporter Kaleigh Rogers discusses the influence of conspiracy theories on the events that led to the Jan. 6 riot, why people believe in conspiracy theories in the first place and what it means for the future of American politics.

fivethirtyeight.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Conspiracy#Espn#American Politics#Pro Trump#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
iTunes
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Podcast
Related
ElectionsFiveThirtyEight

Politics Podcast: Are There Really Five Political Parties In America?

Americans’ political views often don’t align neatly with a single party but instead draw on both conservative and liberal positions. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, pollster Kristen Soltis Anderson joins to discuss a new survey that categorizes voters into at least four ideological quadrants and tries to imagine how they would align if the U.S. were a multi-party democracy. The crew also discusses shifting American views on foreign policy and the status of the infrastructure and budget bills currently being considered in the Senate.
POTUSWashington Post

Conspiracy theories are common on the right — but few Republicans adhere to all of them

The question posed by a colleague at The Post was this: How many Republicans not only believe that the 2020 election was stolen, but also reject coronavirus vaccines, accept the false claims of the extremist QAnon ideology and deny the reality of climate change? Which is to say, we know that there are a slew of beliefs held by Republicans more than Americans on the whole, but how many Republicans believe all of those things?
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Donald Trump's latest dangerous vaccine pronouncement

(CNN) — The numbers are deeply worrisome. Covid-19 cases -- fueled by the fast-spreading Delta variant -- have nearly tripled over the past three weeks. Every state in the country has seen an increase in cases. It is, by any measure, a fraught moment in the 16-month fight against the...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

MSNBC host Kasie Hunt quits the network live on air

MSNBC’s Kasie Hunt announced live on air that she was leaving the network and promised an update of her next step “in the coming weeks”. She announced her departure from her hosting duties on the news channel while signing out 16 July’s edition of Way to Early and handing over to Morning Joe.Ms Hunt told viewers: “Got a little bit of bittersweet news for me this morning, this is going to be my final broadcast with all you. I’ve really loved spending most of the last year with you.”She started hosting the show in September 2020. She went on...
POTUSNewsweek

Trump Calls Mitch McConnell 'Knucklehead' for Not Eliminating Filibuster

Had Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell been more of a political powerhouse, the filibuster would be a thing of the past and Senator Joe Manchin would be a Republican, according to former President Donald Trump. Once Trump's greatest ally on Capitol Hill, McConnell broke with the former president over his...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

QAnon fanatics are rebranding their 'secret war.' And it could work.

A few years into waiting for “the storm” to sweep away former President Donald Trump’s enemies, some believers in the prophetic QAnon conspiracy theory have decided to take matters into their own hands. These “digital soldiers” aren’t picking up guns or marching on the Capitol — though many actually did...
Public Educationgrantcountyherald.com

An open letter to Tucker Carlson

Hey Tuck, I just got done watching a segment of your show. You know, the one where you suggest that there should be a camera in every classroom in order to root out…let me get this accurate…”civilization ending poison.”. I’m going to zig where you thought most teachers would zag....
Congress & Courtswashingtonnewsday.com

Sean Spicer is told by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. What Is Capitalism?

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has retaliated against Sean Spicer, who claimed she was selling items to “promote socialism via capitalism.”. Spicer, a former While House press secretary, made the comment in a tweet on Monday that also included a link to a Reuters report about the New York congresswoman’s investment in her online store.
Texas StatePosted by
Forbes

'Hell Yeah I Would Leave': Lindsey Graham Suggests Republicans Copy Texas Democrats, Flee Washington To Block Infrastructure Vote

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Sunday said he would take whatever legal means necessary to stop Democrats from approving their massive $3.5 trillion infrastructure package, even if it means following in the steps of Texas Democrats who fled their state to block restrictive voting legislation—a likely far-fetched proposal for the U.S. Senate, where only a simple majority of lawmakers are needed to conduct business.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Matt Gaetz claims US fought wars to make sure American children didn’t have British accents

Republican Rep Matt Gaetz of Florida was mocked after he claimed that the US fought wars to make sure that American kids didn’t end up with British accents. Wall Street Journal tech reporter Meghan Brobowsky tweeted that American kids watched so much of the UK children’s tv show Peppa Pig “during the pandemic that they developed British accents and started regularly using British words like ‘holiday’ instead of ‘vacation,’ confusing their parents”. “We fought wars so this wouldn’t happen,” Mr Gaetz tweeted in response. While the comment was apparently made in jest, many social media users responded with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy