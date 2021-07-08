Politics Podcast: Why The Conspiracy Theories Behind Jan. 6 Haven’t Gone Away
This week marks six months since pro-Trump extremists attacked the U.S. Capitol in an effort to stop Congress from certifying the electoral votes in the 2020 election. It was an attempt to overturn a free and fair election, as the people involved in the attack wrongly believed it was not free or fair. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, technology and politics reporter Kaleigh Rogers discusses the influence of conspiracy theories on the events that led to the Jan. 6 riot, why people believe in conspiracy theories in the first place and what it means for the future of American politics.fivethirtyeight.com
