Family of driver rescued from burning car speaks out

It’s a story 23ABC first brought you on Monday: good Samaritans rushing to help put out a car fire after a driver crashed into a semi-truck in Northwest Bakersfield, ultimately helping save the victim's life.

On Thursday 23ABC was able to speak with the driver’s parents who say they are just grateful their son Daylon is still alive.

Good samaritans help rescue man from burning car

“To everyone that helped in the situation, we say thank you, we say God bless you. You didn’t have to do it, but we are thankful that you were angels in the community to help save our son’s life,” said Regina McGee, Daylon’s mother

Regina and David McGee are forever thankful to the good samaritans who helped put out the fire in this crash on Monday. They say it saved their son Daylon’s life.

“To the angels for just being there, putting your own life at risk. Because of that fire going up, they could have been burnt too and I don’t even think they thought about that. They just thought about my son,” said David.

The McGee's tell 23ABC that Daylon is currently being treated at a burn center in Fresno. They say he is currently in a medically induced coma with third- and second-degree burns all over his body, adding he also broke all the bones in his legs.

“He’s doing better than of course, he was doing on Monday. The bleeding in his brain has stopped,” explained David.

While they are hopeful, he will make a full recovery his mother says this not an easy time for the family.

“As a mother, if there’s any mother’s that are watching, to see your son lying helpless and so broken and burned and helpless. It’s a hard thing. I don’t want to talk about it too much."

And his father David says this is just not the Daylon he knows.

“This is hard for me because I’m not used to seeing Daylon like this. I’m used to Daylon getting up, ‘dad I’m going to go play basketball.”

As far as what caused the crash, the California Highway Patrol tells 23ABC it is still unknown and under investigation but his parents say he may have fallen asleep behind the wheel.

“What they’re suspecting right now is that he more than likely fell asleep at the wheel. That will explain the excessive speed, the going through the stop sign,” said David.

Despite what may have caused the crash his parents say they are going to be there for him every step of the way during his recovery.

“It’s a lot of emotion and it is going to be a long process, a long road for our son, but we are hopeful that he is going to make a full recovery,” said Regina.

His parents also say it will likely take 6 months before he can stand again and one year for a full recovery but they are optimistic he will return to the Daylon they say everyone knows and loves.