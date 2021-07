The Mets took the opener from the Milwaukee Brewers by a 4-2 score, thanks to another solid outing from Tylor Megill and some clutch hits in the seventh. Milwaukee jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the fourth against Megill thanks to an Omar Narvaez homer, but New York knotted things up in the bottom half of the frame. The Mets managed just one hit off All Star Brandon Woodruff until the seventh, when the offense broke through against him. Pete Alonso’s two-run double was the big knock, while Michael Conforto drove in a fourth run on a single. In the ninth, Edwin Díaz made things interesting, allowing a run to score and bringing the go-ahead run to the plate with zero outs, but he buckled down and retired three straight to earn the save.