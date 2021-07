Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro says that the state will receive $225 million from the makers of Oxycontin to help fight the opioid epidemic. Reports say that after weeks of negotiations resulted in changes to the settlement proposal offered by Purdue Pharma. Shapiro was one of the several attorneys general that opposed the settlement before joining an agreement with 14 other states. The agreement increased the payout from the company from $3 billion to $4.5 billion. As part of that, Pennsylvania will receive $225 million.