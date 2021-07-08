Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Museums

CryptoPunks NFT Lands in Major Art Museum

By Mathew Di Salvo
decrypt.co
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCryptoPunks are one of the most popular NFT collections. And one of them will now be on show in a Miami museum. A non-fungible token (NFT) has landed in a museum. The CryptoPunk, from a popular and expensive collection of pixelated characters, was given to Miami’s Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA) by trustee Eduardo Burillo.

decrypt.co

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art History#Cryptopunks Nft Lands#Major Art Museum#Nft#Dappradar#Cryptopunk 5293#Https T Co Mzbl7zlauk#Icamiami#Ica Miami#Decrypt#Ne
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Museums
News Break
Arts
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Ethereum
Related
MuseumsPosted by
ARTnews

Smithsonian African Art Museum Gets New Director, ICA Miami Acquires CryptoPunk NFT, and More: Morning Links for July 7, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. NEW DIRECTORS HAVE BEEN GETTING HIRED AT MAJOR ART MUSEUMS in the United States at a rapid pace recently. The latest: Ngaire Blankenberg has been tapped to lead the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African Art in Washington, D.C. Blankenberg, a veteran museum consultant, takes the place of Gus Casely-Hayford, who was picked for the job in 2017 and was named the inaugural director of the V&A East in London in 2019. Blankenberg, who was principal consultant from 2008 to 2016 at Lord Cultural Resources (an adviser to arts and cultural institutions), said in a statement, “Museums are institutions that carry a lot of systemic baggage from their colonial origins, but they are vital public spaces to reconsider how we connect and contend with one another and the planet, and where we can redefine, heal, and reconcile.”
Baltimore, MDbaltimorefishbowl.com

Baltimore Museum of Art receives major gift from Nancy Dorman and Stanley Mazaroff

The Baltimore Museum of Art announced this week that it has received a gift from Nancy Dorman and Stanley Mazaroff of 90 works of art by nearly 70 artists. The collection includes works by artists who are based in or have strong ties to Baltimore, including Larry Cook; Roland Freeman; Connie Imboden; Soledad Salame; Elizabeth Talford Scott and Stephen Towns.
Museumsartforum.com

Ngaire Blankenberg to Lead National Museum of African Art

The Smithsonian has named Ngaire Blankenberg as the next director of the Museum of African Art. Blankenberg, a member of the African diaspora and a longtime arts consultant with a history of helping museums and cultural organizations become more inclusive and engaged with their surrounding communities and the world at large, assumed leadership of the Washington, DC, institution July 6. She succeeds interim director Deborah Mack, who stepped in after Augustus Casely-Hayford left the post in March 2020.
MuseumsMessenger

Blanden Museum to host virtual art class

The Blanden Memorial Art Museum will present a virtual art class on Facebook on July 17. The theme is abstract paintings inspired by the Henry Moore piece on display, “Three Figures.”. The event begins at 10 a.m. and ends at 11 a.m. The first 25 kits are free thanks to...
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Kimbell Art Museum Trip

Located in Fort Worth, the Kimbell Art Museum hosts an art collection, traveling art exhibits, educational programs and an extensive research library. Lunch will be at the restaurants inside the museum. Important Trip Information. Please see the event flyer for complete details. Registration fee includes transportation. Please bring money for...
Huntington, NYHuntingtonNYNow

Heckscher Museum of Art Prepares to Celebrate 100 Years

Nestled in the expanses of Heckscher Park in Huntington lies an institution that has withstood time. The Heckscher Museum of Art has thrived over the past 100 years and on Saturday, it will celebrate its centenary. Anna and August Heckscher donated 185 pieces of art and the museum’s current building...
MuseumsSmithsonian

National Museum of African Art To Reopen July 16

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of African Art reopens Friday, July 16. This is the first opportunity for visitors to see the museum’s newest exhibition, “Caravans of Gold, Fragments in Time: Art, Culture, and Exchange Across Medieval Saharan Africa.” Originally scheduled to open in April 2020, the exhibition has been extended until Feb. 27, 2022.
Asheville, NCWLOS.com

See Olympics-themed exhibitions at Asheville Art Museum

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Calling all art and sports lovers! The Asheville Art Museum now has three Olympics-themed exhibitions -- Artistic Tribute, Precious Medals and Golden Hour. "The majority of art works in these three exhibitions are from the Asheville Art Museum's collection in a variety of media. We have...
Museumsnny360.com

Remington Art Museum hosting ‘Consider This’ programs in July

OGDENSBURG — The Frederic Remington Art Museum invites the public to participate in one of this month’s “Consider This” programs. This program offers guided exploration of a single work of art on display at the Remington Museum. The program is an on-site/virtual hybrid; participants can join the conversation remotely via...
Athens, GArockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Georgia Museum of Art debuts expanded contemporary collection

ATHENS – From July 17 to Dec. 5, 2021, the Georgia Museum of Art will share refreshingly modern works of art in the exhibition “Neo-Abstraction: Celebrating a Gift of Contemporary Art from John and Sara Shlesinger.” “Neo-Abstraction” highlights the resurgence of abstract art among contemporary artists, including an early spin painting by Damien Hirst and a photographic abstraction by Walead Beshty. Cutting-edge art like Sarah Braman’s “Coexist,” a striking juxtaposition of commonplace objects, will be on view alongside more familiar approaches to abstraction, like Daniel Hesidence’s colorful canvases of humanoid figures and celestial bodies.
MuseumsDaily Star

Fenimore Art Museum/Farmers Mu...

Fenimore Art Museum/Farmers Museum Seasonal Position Interested in working in a picturesque setting surrounded by history? The Fenimore Art Museum and Farmers Museum have an opening for seasonal food service workers. Consider a position in one of our seasonal cafes, and enjoy working in a fun atmosphere. Hours vary, must be able to work a flexible schedule,including weekends. Contact mary.myers@fenimoreart.org for an application.
West Palm Beach, FLWPTV

Typewriter Eraser sculpture at the Norton Museum of Art

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Typewriter Eraser, Scale X. Considered one of the founders of Pop Art, Claes Oldenburg’s (American, born Sweden, 1929) provocative work transforms common objects into colossal sculptures that upend the conventional relationship between viewer and subject. Typewriter Eraser, Scale X, 1999, made in partnership with his wife, Coosje van Bruggen (American, born Netherlands, 1942-2009), is a gift from Trustee Ronnie Heyman and a signature work that stands at the Norton’s new entrance. To celebrate this significant donation, in 2019 the Norton presented an exhibition, Oldenburg and Van Bruggen: The Typewriter Eraser, curated by Assistant Curator J. Rachel Gustafson. In March 2021, the Museum released a catalog Oldenburg and Van Bruggen: The Typewriter Eraser, A Favored Form, authored by Gustafson, and features reflections by Heyman as well as Lord Norman Foster, chairman and founder of Foster + Partners, who were integral to the sculpture’s installation at the Norton.
Milwaukee, WIUrban Milwaukee

Art Museum’s Spanish Show A Treat

The Golden Age of Spanish painting is lauded for its use of earthy, figurative realism and an open, overt use of the paintbrush. Extending for roughly two centuries between 1500 and 1700, artists like Diego Velázquez, Bartolomé Esteban Murillo and Jusepe de Ribera led the way in deconstructing the Italianate dominance of western art and gained eminent status among artists and aficionados.
Museumsfortworthbusiness.com

The Kimbell Art Museum announces three exhibitions

The Kimbell Art Museum has three major international exhibitions – two that explore the great contributions of painters J.M.W. Turner (British, 1775-1851) and Bartolomé Esteban Murillo (Spanish, 1617-1682) and another that examines definitions of beauty in African art from Western interpretations to indigenous African perspectives through 2022. On Oct. 4,...
Fort Wayne, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Large donation of glass art headlines museum exhibition

As Fort Wayne Museum of Art's reputation in the glass art community continues to grow, so does its collection. Among three exhibitions opening July 24 is “A Love of Light: The Fendel/Rosenbach Collection,” featuring 32 pieces donated in honor of Sylvia Fendel, Yale Fendel and Max Rosenbach. Valued at more...
Davenport, IAwvik.org

Figge Art Museum Focuses on Diversity

Thursday night, the museum announced the creation of the Art Diversity and Equity Fund, with a lead gift from Jim and Michelle Russell of Davenport. Executive Director and CEO Michelle Hargrave says the Figge has been working hard in recent years to make its collection more representative of this community.
Charlottesville, VANBC 29 News

The Fralin Museum opens Little Museum of Art exhibit

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Fralin Museum of Art at the University of Virginia is opening The Little Museum of Art at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, July 16. This exhibit is inspired by the little free libraries and the idea of take a book leave a book. Once this exhibit...
Springfield, OHSpringfield News Sun

Work of superstar artist on display at Springfield Museum of Art

‘Red Painting’ to be among the mixed media art celebrated in the Halley Gallery through Aug. 29. The Springfield Museum of Art’s (SMoA) primary color will be red this summer. It’s from pride, not blush with the loan of a work by one of the modern art world’s top names showcasing a new exhibition.

Comments / 0

Community Policy