Chick Vennera, ‘The Golden Girls’ and ‘Milagro Beanfield War’ Actor, Dead at 74

By Fletcher Peters
Decider
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChick Vennera, famous for portraying a bean farmer in Robert Redford’s The Milagro Beanfield War and starring in hits like Thank God It’s Friday and Golden Girls, has died. The Broadway and screen actor died yesterday (July 7) in his home in Burbank after a battle with lung cancer, his daughter, Nicky Vennera, told The Hollywood Reporter. He was 74.

