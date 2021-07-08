Cancel
Harry Styles Goes Shirtless & Kisses Olivia Wilde During Romantic Italian Getaway: New Photos

By Chris Rogers
Hollywood Life
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarry Styles and Olivia Wilde are still living it up in Italy, and there are new sexy PDA photos to prove it. Newly released photos of Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde will make you want to take a cold shower. Just days after a number of images showed the couple kissing on a yacht off the Island of Giglio near Tuscany, new pictures — obtained by Page Six — show them doing the same. But this time around, they have less clothes on.

