Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Biden says Afghans must decide own future; U.S. to leave on Aug. 31

By Steve Holland
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 11 days ago

WASHINGTON, July 8 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Thursday strongly defended his decision to pull U.S. military forces out of Afghanistan, saying the Afghan people must decide their own future and that he would not consign another generation of Americans to the 20-year war.

Speaking in the White House East Room, Biden said the Afghan military has the ability to repel the Taliban, denying reports that U.S. intelligence had forecast a collapse of the U.S.-backed government in Kabul in six months amid warnings of a civil war.

Biden set a target date of Aug. 31 for the final withdrawal of U.S. forces, minus about 650 troops to provide security for the U.S. embassy in Kabul, and said thousands of Afghan interpreters will be moved to safety.

A long-time skeptic of the 20-year military presence in Afghanistan, Biden said the United States had long ago achieved its original rationale for invading the country in 2001: to root out al-Qaeda militants and prevent another attack on the United States like the one launched on Sept.11, 2001. The mastermind of that attack, Osama bin Laden, was killed by a U.S. military team in neighboring Pakistan in 2011.

Biden was careful not to declare victory, saying "there's no mission accomplished."

"We achieved those objectives, that's why we went. We did not go to Afghanistan to nation build. And it's the right and the responsibility of the Afghan people alone to decide their future and how they want to run their country," he said.

According to an Ipsos poll from April, a majority of Americans support Biden's decision to move troops out of Afghanistan, but only 28% of adults agreed that the U.S. accomplished its goals in Afghanistan, and 43% said the U.S. withdrawal now helps Al Qaeda.

Addressing critics of his decision directly, Biden asked: "How many thousands more Americans, daughters and sons, were you willing to risk? How long would you have them stay?"

"I will not send another generation of Americans to war in Afghanistan with no reasonable expectation of achieving a different outcome," he said.

The speech represented Biden's most extensive comments to date about the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan under pressure from critics to give more explanation for his decision to withdraw.Biden called on countries in the region to help bring about an elusive political settlement between the warring parties. He said the Afghan government should seek a deal with the Taliban to allow them to coexist peacefully.

"The likelihood there's going to be one unified government in Afghanistan controlling the whole country is highly unlikely," he said.

Biden said the United States plans to move thousands of Afghan interpreters out of the country in August and they can safely apply for U.S. visas.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the United States was looking at a range of options to house Afghan interpreters temporarily as they wait for their visas, including potentially military installations on U.S. territory as well as in third countries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zEZm9_0arW3aQa00
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the administration's continued drawdown efforts in Afghanistan in a speech from the East Room at the White House in Washington U.S., July 8, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Kirby said the administration was looking at how to move the interpreters from Afghanistan, but the preferred option was chartered commercial aircraft.

The United States last weekend abandoned Bagram air base, the longtime staging ground for U.S. military operations in the country, effectively ending America's longest war. The Pentagon says the withdrawal of U.S. forces is 90% complete.

Washington agreed to withdraw in a deal negotiated last year under Biden's Republican predecessor, Donald Trump. Biden overruled military leaders who wanted to keep a larger presence to assist Afghan security forces and prevent Afghanistan from becoming a staging ground for extremist groups.

Taliban fighters seized control on Thursday of a district in western Afghanistan that includes a major border crossing with Iran, Afghan security officials said, as the Islamist insurgents continued their rapid military advances around the country.

In the last week, the Taliban have overrun areas bordering five countries - Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, China and Pakistan.

The commander of U.S. troops in Afghanistan, General Austin Miller, warned last week that the country may be headed toward a civil war.

But Biden said Afghan troops far outnumber the Taliban, 300,000 to 75,000, and that a Taliban takeover can be stopped.

"It's not inevitable," he said.

And he said there was no comparison between Taliban forces and the North Vietnamese Army that defeated the U.S.-backed South Vietnamese in the 1970s and prompted a hasty American withdrawal.

"There's going to be no circumstance you're going to see people being lifted off the roof of an embassy in the -- of the United States from Afghanistan. It is not at all comparable," he said.

U.S. Representative Michael McCaul, ranking Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said Biden had "only offered more empty promises and no detailed plan of action."

"The time for platitudes and casting blame is over. The American people deserve answers and concrete solutions – not false hope," McCaul said.

The U.S. intelligence community believes the Afghan military is weak and that the Kabul government's prospects for survival in the short term are not good, U.S. government sources familiar with official assessments said. Biden denied that U.S. intelligence had forecast a collapse of the Kabul government in six months.

Biden's administration is also grappling with its plan for expedited visas for Afghan people most at risk of being attacked by the Taliban. Rights groups are pushing to add up to 2,000 vulnerable women to the list.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Reuters

Reuters

147K+
Followers
178K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Mccaul
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afghans#Taliban#Visas#Americans#Al Qaeda#Ipsos#Al Qaeda#Pentagon#Republican#Islamist#The North Vietnamese Army#South Vietnamese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
China
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Forbes

Leasing Ban Backfires On President Biden

Boxing’s former heavyweight champ Mike Tyson famously said that “Everybody has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.”. This certainly applies to the Biden administration and its plan to end oil and gas leasing on federal lands. Pushed by climate activists, Biden had hoped to end leasing any...
POTUSPOLITICO

Khalilzad: Taliban in 'stronger position than it was before' after military gains

With Quint Forgey and help from Daniel Lippman, Andrew Desiderio, and Nahal Toosi. Welcome to the first edition of National Security Daily, POLITICO’s newsletter on the global events roiling Washington and keeping the administration up at night. I’m Alex Ward, a national security reporter at POLITICO and your guide to who’s up, who’s down, and what’s happening inside the Pentagon, NSC, and D.C.’s foreign policy machine. National Security Daily will arrive in your inbox Monday through Friday by 4 p.m.; subscribe here. Tips, comments, hate mail at award@politico.com, @alexbward or likely at some bar in Washington.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Russia deploys tanks near Afghan border ahead of exercises

Russia deployed tanks near Afghanistan’s border with Tajikistan on Tuesday as it prepares for military drills next month, according to a Russian state media outlet. T-72 tanks from Russia’s military base in Tajikistan drove roughly 124 miles to the country’s Kharb-Maidon practice range, less than 15 miles from the border with Afghanistan. The move comes ahead of an exercise between Russia, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan Aug. 5-10, TASS Russian News Agency reported, citing Russia's Central Military District.
POTUSUS News and World Report

No Do-Overs in Afghanistan: The U.S. Cannot Re-Enter Once It Leaves

As President Joe Biden nears the August deadline he set to withdraw troops from Afghanistan, one critical feature of the drawdown has become clear: he now owns the precarious situation there, and there's no turning back. This defining moment for Biden's legacy has been met with growing speculation that the...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

In a first under Biden, detainee transferred out of Guantanamo Bay

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration said on Monday that it had transferred its first detainee from the U.S. military prison at Guantanamo Bay, a Moroccan man imprisoned since 2002, lowering the population at the facility to 39. Abdul Latif Nasir, 56, was repatriated to Morocco. Set...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Guantanamo inmate sent to home country in Biden policy shift

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Monday transferred a Guantánamo Bay detainee to his home country for the first time, a policy shift from the Trump presidency that repatriated a Moroccan man years after he was recommended for discharge. The prisoner, Abdullatif Nasser, who’s in his mid-50s, was cleared...

Comments / 1

Community Policy