Nearly 6 in 10 Philly adults fully vaccinated from COVID-19

There have been 14 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cattaraugus County since Saturday, which brings the county's total case number to 5,761 since the beginning of the pandemic. Statistics provided by the Cattaraugus County Health Department show that the new cases include eight in the southeast part of the county, three in the northeast part of the county, and three in the southwest part of the county. Meanwhile, other COVID-19 numbers in the county have increased significantly during the four-day period -- the number of active cases increased from 18 to 32, the number of people in quarantine more than doubled from 72 to 145, and the seven-day average infection rate has quadrupled from 0.7% to 2.8%. Also, the number of hospitalizations in the county went up to five. Along with the county's 32 active cases, 5,621 have recovered and 108 have died.