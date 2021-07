We hope you will join us for this amazing culinary event - For The Love of BBQ Pitmaster Showcase. Pitmasters from near and far will be landing on Historic Oak Street in the Unique Dining Capital of Texas to showcase their very best BBQ. Guests can purchase VIP Tickets $75 (early admission, unlimited bites, drink tickets, VIP Lounge, Soulfire Firkin tapping, event tee) or General Admission Tickets $50 (unlimited bites and a drink ticket). Guests may also purchase single bites from select Pitmasters of their choice for $4 - $8 each at the event (while supplies last)