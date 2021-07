Update at 5:17 p.m.: The initial reports from the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the 5.9 magnitude earthquake was centered in Smith Valley, Nevada. That has been revised to the Walker/Coleville area of California, west of Highway 395, which is closed from that area to the Nevada Stateline due to a rockslide. Further details on the quake and its aftershocks are below.