Jamahl Mosley is a frontrunner for the Orlando Magic head coaching vacancy, and Wes Unseld, Jr. remains one of the Wizards’ top targets, according to report

By Albert Lee
Bullets Forever
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThroughout the past few weeks, we have been gradually watching on the sidelines on the Washington Wizards their head coaching vacancy interview process. The process has somewhat stalled, in part because some of the candidates are assistant coaches on the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks who are in the NBA Finals.

