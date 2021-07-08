Cancel
Business

Japan Stocks Fall 1% as Asia-Pacific Shares Slide; Investors Look Ahead to China's Inflation Data

By Eustance Huang, CNBC
NBC San Diego
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific fell in Friday morning trade as investors look ahead to the release of China's inflation data. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 fell 1.13% in early trade while the Topix index shed 1%. Olympics organizers will ban spectators from the upcoming summer games in Tokyo, after...

