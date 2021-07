In Loveland, to the north of Highway 34, and west of Boyd Lake Avenue, sits the giant white barn. Turns out, it belongs to the City of Greeley. You can see this barn, north of Orthopedic & Spine Center of the Rockies, pretty easily as you drive westbound, as I do for example on my way home from work. It's just so big; it really stands out, and it doesn't look like a 'farming' barn, so I was very intrigued as to what that big, white barn is? So, I looked into it.