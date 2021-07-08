Cancel
San Francisco, CA

Magnitude 5.9 quake strikes along California-Nevada border

By The Associated Press
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 12 days ago
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.9 rattled the California-Nevada border Thursday afternoon, with people reporting feeling the shaking hundreds of miles away, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The earthquake struck at 3:49 p.m. south of the Lake Tahoe area. Its epicenter was centered 20 miles (32 kilometers) southwest of Smith Valley, Nevada. It was followed by a dozen aftershocks, with at least one with a 4.2 magnitude, the USGS said.

Communities all around Lake Tahoe and as far south as Fresno, California, felt the earthquake, which had a depth of 5 miles (8 kilometers).

The post Magnitude 5.9 quake strikes along California-Nevada border appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .

