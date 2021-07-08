Cancel
Walters, OK

Gary Copass, 66 Walters, OK

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFuneral Services at New Salem Baptist Church, northwest of Walters, OK, Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 2:00 p.m., Wesley Robertson officiating with eulogy by Rick Shondelmyer. Interment in the Walters Cemetery under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters.Gary Dean Copass was born to Grover Dean and Emma Jean (Palmer) Copass on December 19, 1954 in Lindsey, OK and departed this life in Walters, OK on July 4, 2021 at the age of 66 years, 6 months and 15 days.

