Nasa Hataoka shoots 10-under 61 in Marathon LPGA Classic

By Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Nasa Hataoka parred the final two holes to miss a chance for the second 59 in LPGA Tour history, finishing with a 10-under 61 and a four-stroke lead Thursday in the Marathon LPGA Classic. Annika Sorenstam is the only player to shoot 59 on the LPGA...

