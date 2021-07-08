Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Gucci Pins Experience: Basketball Courts for Gucci Basket

By Patron
patronmagazine.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLuxurious and sporty, Gucci presents Gucci Basket, a high-top genderless sneaker, paired with its own individual identification tag. Designed by House Creative Director Alessandro Michele, the sneaker is made out of Gucci’s pioneering material, Demetra, a result of dedicated research and practice by Gucci artisans and features a durability and softness to the sole of the shoe. Designed for style, the shoe is able to balance the life of sport and on-the-go activities while remaining upmarket and fashionable.

patronmagazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alessandro Michele
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Basketball Courts#House#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Apparel
Related
Posted by
NBC News

Jeff Bezos thanks Amazon workers for Blue Origin launch in revealingly tone-deaf moment

On Tuesday morning, former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos boarded Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft in West Texas with his brother, Mark, Mercury 13 astronaut candidate Wally Funk and an 18-year-old Dutch student for the first unpiloted suborbital flight with an all-civilian crew. The Blue Origin accomplishment was the second suborbital flight in nine days, with Richard Branson having blasted off last week.
Posted by
The Hill

CBO: Key debt limit date likely in October or November

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) on Wednesday forecasted that the Treasury Department would most likely run out of cash in October or November absent congressional action on the debt limit. The estimate comes as Republicans are saying they won't help Democrats to raise the debt ceiling and suggests that lawmakers...
SoccerNBC News

U.S. women's soccer team falls to Sweden in Olympic opener

The U.S. women's soccer team was routed in its Olympic opener Wednesday by Sweden, the same opponent that knocked it out of the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. The Swedish team beat the Americans 3-0, a devastating start for the reigning World Cup champions. The team had not lost a match since January 2019, but Wednesday's stunning upset before an empty stadium snapped that 44-game streak.
Posted by
The Hill

Drug distributors reach $26 billion opioid settlement agreement with states

State and community governments on Wednesday announced a $26 billion settlement with Johnson & Johnson and three of the country's largest drug distributors regarding their roles in the U.S. opioid epidemic. If approved, the three major drug distributors — Cardinal Health, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen — would pay $21 billion over...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...

Comments / 0

Community Policy