Gucci Pins Experience: Basketball Courts for Gucci Basket

Luxurious and sporty, Gucci presents Gucci Basket, a high-top genderless sneaker, paired with its own individual identification tag. Designed by House Creative Director Alessandro Michele, the sneaker is made out of Gucci’s pioneering material, Demetra, a result of dedicated research and practice by Gucci artisans and features a durability and softness to the sole of the shoe. Designed for style, the shoe is able to balance the life of sport and on-the-go activities while remaining upmarket and fashionable.