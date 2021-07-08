The Agave of Casa Dragones and Judd Foundation

Along with the Marfa sun, Judd Foundation, which is home to Chinati Foundation, will open another integral piece within the Marfa neighborhood. An Agave Garden for the community is the outcome of a partnership with Bertha González Nieves, co-founder and CEO of Tequila Casa Dragones, and Rainer Judd of the Judd Foundation. Situated in the heart of Marfa’s downtown on West Oak Street, the Agave Garden welcomes tourists and the local community to enjoy the new sanctuary in town.