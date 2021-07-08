Cancel
NFL

Kenny Chesney Describes Being Friends with His Sports Heroes

By Amy Myers
Country star Kenny Chesney used to dream of meeting his sports heroes the way that country music fans dream of meeting him. Thanks to his dad, who coached basketball and baseball in the 70s, Chesney grew up with a deep appreciation for NFL stars. Chesney’s father also worked on the 2010 documentary, Boys of Fall. As Kenny Chesney’s song, “The Boys of Fall,” played, coaches and players spoke about important moments in their careers. It was through this project that the country star got to meet some of his biggest sports heroes.

