New Albany, IN

Hibbard to play for USA D-III Brazil tour squad

By DANIEL SUDDEATH daniel.suddeath@newsandtribune.com
The Evening News
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ALBANY — Former New Albany High School star Isaac Hibbard has been selected for the USA Division III Men’s Basketball Team for its upcoming Brazil tour. Hibbard averaged 12.1 points per game during his 2019-2020 junior season at Hanover College, which included a season-high 23 point effort against Mt. St. Joseph. He didn’t play during the abbreviated 2020-21 Hanover season, but plans to return for the 2021-22 campaign.

www.newsandtribune.com

Comments / 0

