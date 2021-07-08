Cancel
Traliant Announces Training on Affirmative Action Plans For Employees and Managers

Register Citizen
 12 days ago

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. Traliant, an innovator in online sexual harassment training and diversity training, today announced a new eLearning course, Understanding Affirmative Action Plans (AAPs) for organizations doing business with the US federal government. Enforced by the Department of Labor’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs, AAPs are written documents required for contractors and their subcontractors, mandating that employers proactively identify and remove employment barriers to qualified applicants and workers.

