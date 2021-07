Having taken place with England’s (sadly ill-fated) performance in the Euro final looming, the champagne, fireworks and the flaming red 1975 Lamborghini set an optimistically jubilant tone at this year’s Cartier Style et Luxe Concours d’Elégance. The Goodwood Festival of Speed has long been a highlight of the season for those who favour life in the fast lane. So it was a welcome relief to the social calendar for the festival to take place again this year, which was as elegant as ever, if not a more intimate lunch affair, hosted by Cartier’s Managing Director Laurent Feniou and the Duke and Duchess of Richmond. From bright young things, like actress Ella Balinska, to the Earl of Snowdon, see all the most glamorous attendees below.