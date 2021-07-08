Cancel
‘Golden Girls’: Chick Vennera Also Voiced Cartoon Characters on Hit Shows

By Keeli Parkey
 12 days ago
During his acting career, Chick Vennera played many roles. Two of the most popular of his characters came during the late 1980s when he appeared in episodes of “The Golden Girls.”. Sadly, the Herkimer, New York, native passed away on Wednesday, July 7. He was 74 years old at the...

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

