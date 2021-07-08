Why Rafael Devers Turned Down Chance To Compete In MLB’s Home Run Derby

The 2020 MLB Home Run Derby was just one of many sporting events that were canceled due to COVID-19, but looking at the star power in this year's field, it would seem that the league is trying to make up for lost time. The 2019 champ, Pete Alonso, will be back to defend his crown against current league leader Shohei Ohtani. Joey Gallo, Juan Soto, Matt Olson, Salvador Perez, Trey Mancini and hometown hero Trevor Story will round out the field. Speaking of Colorado, not only will the derby take place in the homer-happy thin air of Denver, but the baseballs used won't be stored in the humidor prior to the competition, meaning the jacks should be more plentiful than usual. The competition takes place Monday evening at 8 PM on ESPN.