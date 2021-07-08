Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Why Rafael Devers Turned Down Chance To Compete In MLB’s Home Run Derby

By Alexandra Francisco
Posted by 
NESN
NESN
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Watch Tom Brady Hit Incredible 390-Yard Drive Off Tee In 'The Match'. Rafael Devers is one of five members of the Boston Red Sox who will play in Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game. But none of them will be participating in the Home Run Derby, though the third baseman apparently...

nesn.com

Comments / 0

NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
15K+
Followers
23K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Barnes
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Xander Bogaerts
Person
Rafael Devers
Person
Nathan Eovaldi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Star Game#The Boston Red Sox#Major League Baseball#The Home Run Derby#Weei#The Players Association
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
NESN

Rafael Devers Waves To Dugout After All-Star Game Double, As Usual

Did Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts Get Booed During MLB All-Star Game Introductions?. Rafael Devers represented the Boston Red Sox with more than just his uniform in his first-ever Major League Baseball All-Star Game. After hitting a double in his first Midsummer Classic at-bat, Devers acknowledged his teammates in the dugout...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Red Sox’s Rafael Devers Rocks Stylish Suit Before MLB All-Star Game

Did Red Sox Just Land Another 2021 MLB Draft Steal In Jud Fabian?. Rafael Devers dressed to impress ahead of his first MLB All-Star Game. Check out the stylish plaid suit the Boston Red Sox star donned before taking the field as the American League’s starting third baseman:. The 24-year-old...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Boston Red Sox: Alex Cora is the main reason for the team’s success

The 2021 Boston Red Sox have turned themselves into one of the biggest success stories of the MLB season. After finishing a miserable 24-36 in 2020’s pandemic shortened season, the Sox have blown past preseason expectations, and appear well on their way to their first postseason berth since their 2018 World Series run.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers fans fight each other in stands during Giants beatdown

The sum total of the fight the Los Angeles Dodgers displayed Monday night against the San Francisco Giants came in the bottom half of the first inning, with back-to-back home runs to slice their deficit from 3-0 to 3-2. Unfortunately, the on-field battle largely ended there, with the road Giants...
MLBPosted by
Yardbarker

A's slugger Matt Olson to compete in 2021 Home Run Derby

According to the MLB website, Olson will attempt to become the third player in franchise history to win the Derby. Mark McGwire achieved the feat in 1992, and Yoenis Cespedes went back-to-back in 2013 and 2014. Per ESPN stats, Olson is currently tied for ninth in the league with 20...
MLBYardbarker

The 'MLB Home Run Derby winners' quiz

The 2020 MLB Home Run Derby was just one of many sporting events that were canceled due to COVID-19, but looking at the star power in this year's field, it would seem that the league is trying to make up for lost time. The 2019 champ, Pete Alonso, will be back to defend his crown against current league leader Shohei Ohtani. Joey Gallo, Juan Soto, Matt Olson, Salvador Perez, Trey Mancini and hometown hero Trevor Story will round out the field. Speaking of Colorado, not only will the derby take place in the homer-happy thin air of Denver, but the baseballs used won't be stored in the humidor prior to the competition, meaning the jacks should be more plentiful than usual. The competition takes place Monday evening at 8 PM on ESPN.
MLBpetapixel.com

MLB Home Run Derby Batters Will Livestream Through Helmet Cameras

T-Mobile has announced that it will equip players at Major League Baseball’s (MLB) 2021 Home Run Derby in Denver with point-of-view (POV) cameras on their helmets and allow viewers to witness the game as if they were on the field. Viewers will get the unique opportunity to witness both the...
MLBGamingToday

Handicapping The 2021 MLB Home Run Derby & Betting Guide

After an absence in 2020, the Major League Baseball All-Star Game returns this year, and the multi-day festivities include the Home Run Derby, sponsored by T-Mobile. The Home Run Derby will be held at Coors Field in Colorado on Monday, July 12th, pitting some of baseball’s greatest sluggers in a competition of “grip it and rip it” swinging for the fences.
MLBPosted by
Yardbarker

Nationals' Juan Soto to compete in 2021 Home Run Derby

Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto wants to make his first All-Star Game appearance memorable for more than whatever he achieves during the exhibition contest. Soto confirmed Wednesday that he will compete in this coming Monday's Home Run Derby at Coors Field, home of the National League's Colorado Rockies. Heading into...
MLBarcamax.com

A's Matt Olson to compete in 2021 Home Run Derby at Coors Field: 'We think it's great he's getting the exposure he deserves'

Announced as the lone Oakland A’s All-Star on Sunday, Matt Olson announced that he will also participate in the Home Run Derby at Coors Field in Denver. Despite not hitting a home run since June 20, Olson ranks tied for ninth with Texas Rangers’ Adolis Garcia and Kansas City’s Salvador Perez in baseball and sixth in the American League with 20 home runs.
MLBNBC Washington

Here Are All of Juan Soto's Odds for the 2021 MLB Home Run Derby

Juan Soto's odds for the 2021 MLB Home Run Derby originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Nationals young star Juan Soto is competing in the 2021 MLB Home Run Derby on Monday night at Coors Field in Colorado, marking the first time since 2018 Washington has a representative in the annual competition.
MLBchatsports.com

Shohei Ohtani’s home run derby day previewed in MLB promotional video

In advance of the most globally anticipated home run derby in major league history, the league Saturday unveiled an ad celebrating Angels star Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani, who leads the majors in home runs, is the first two-way all-star in MLB history. With his participation in Monday’s home run derby, the event will be broadcast on free television in Japan for the first time in at least 25 years, according to MLB. Ohtani is the first derby participant to start a major league game as a pitcher.
NFLPosted by
ESPN 1170 AM

2021 MLB Home Run Derby Odds and Predictions

Major League Baseball has the best All Star format of all of the four major sports. It probably goes in this order:. Major League Baseball (Futures Game, Home Run Derby, Celebrity Softball Game, and the All Star Game). National Basketball Association (Skills Challenge, Three-point Contest, All-Star Game, and Slam Dunk...
MLBnbcboston.com

2021 MLB Home Run Derby: Participants, Bracket, Format, Odds

2021 MLB Home Run Derby: Participants, bracket, format, odds originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. There’s nothing quite like watching a home run swing, when a batter really gets ahold of one and sends the ball into orbit. That only happens a few times per game if you’re lucky, though. During the Home Run Derby, that’s commonplace.
Mead, COLongmont Daily Times-Call

Mead teen chosen as ball shagger for today’s MLB All-Star Home Run Derby

Before 9 a.m. Saturday, 14-year-old Trey Tatham is dressed in the red and white baseball uniform of his Longmont team, NOCO Stealth. The teen generally brightens when talking about baseball, but ask him about where he will be this evening, and his smile is likely to shine like the stadium lights of Coors Field.
MLBnevadasportsnet.com

Rail City Ale House Picks: Who will win Monday's MLB home run derby?

Every Thursday Todd Deremer, VP & General Manager of Rail City Ale House will join NSN Daily to give his insight on his picks of the week. WATCH the segment to see who he thinks is going to win this weekend!. For more information on Rail City and how to...
MLBNJ.com

MLB Home Run Derby odds: Ohtani favorite to win

Our MLB betting expert analyzes the latest MLB Home Run Derby odds for the today's showcase event in Denver at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. Location alone makes the 2021 Home Run Derby a must-see event with long-distance home runs aplenty expected in the Mile High City. Adding to the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy